Life and Death of Zelda Fitzgerald Remembered in March Celebration

By Gina Malone

For the fifth year, Friends of Aurora Studio & Gallery will present the Zelda Fitzgerald Celebration, a week-long series, March 9–14, celebrating the famous Jazz Age flapper, wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald and artist in her own right who died in the tragic Highland Hospital fire in Asheville on March 10, 1948.

This year’s events will be held Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 14, and feature literature, art, history and entertainment. “As one of the event’s organizers, I am pleased about the series that we have put together for our fifth year,” says Lori Greenberg, founder and board president of Aurora Studio & Gallery.

The celebration kicks off on Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m. with an interview and book signing with Therese Anne Fowler, New York Times bestselling author of Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald and A Well-Behaved Woman. Held at Pack Memorial Library, the event is free to the public. “I am so excited to be hosting Therese Anne Fowler,” Greenberg says. “It will be interesting to hear her insights into the life of Zelda Fitzgerald.”

On Tuesday, March 10, at 5 p.m. at the Asheville City Hall meeting will be “The Reading of the Proclamation” declaring March 10 Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald Day. At 6 p.m. at The Thomas Wolfe Memorial, the public is invited to “Amid the Rubble and Ashes: The Highland Hospital Fire,” an informative discussion in recognition of the 72nd anniversary of the fire that claimed the lives of Zelda and eight other female patients.

The Asheville Art Museum presents In Conversation: Zelda Fitzgerald on Friday, March 13, from 12–3 p.m. Actors Terry Darakjy and Carol Anders have created an imaginary interview between Zelda and a reporter in the days before the fire. The dramatization is based on historical research and takes place in front of Zelda’s 1945 painting titled Japanese Magnolias, a part of the museum’s permanent collection.

“The week is ending with a Roaring ‘20s Party with music by Queen Bee and the Honeylovers,” Greenberg says. “When I first heard them play in 2019, I asked if I could book them for this show. They are the perfect mix of ‘20s style jazz and Asheville history. It will be a perfect ending to this educational week.” The event, welcoming 1920s period costumes, will be held Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m. at Ginger’s Revenge. It is free of charge with donations accepted for Aurora Studio & Gallery. Earlier in the day, catch The Story of Zelda, a mixed media exhibition by Aurora Studio artists opening from 12–3 p.m. at Stand Gallery in the Phil Mechanic Building. The exhibition will be on display through March.

Aurora Studio & Gallery is a supportive art space for artists affected by mental health issues, homelessness or addiction. “In 2015, Jim MacKenzie asked me if I would be interested in working with him on honoring the memory of Zelda Fitzgerald who utilized the arts as a form of self expression,” says Greenberg. “I feel that the use of the arts for individuals to express themselves, gain confidence and build community is an essential part of the healing process, which is why I continue to support these events every year.”

To learn more about Aurora Studio & Gallery, visit AuroraStudio-Gallery.com. For more information about the week’s activities, visit Facebook.com (Zelda Fitzgerald Day in Asheville).