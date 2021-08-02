Light in the Midst of the Storm at Art MoB

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will highlight photographer Susan Stanton for the August installment of the Artist and Blooms series. The show, Light in the Midst of the Storm, will also feature a floral arrangement by Simone Wood of The Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary.

The exhibit is made up of photographs Stanton captured during the mandated isolation period. There is a literal and metaphorical meaning to the show’s title. Many of the photographs feature the play of light and darkness during storms and cloud cover, but Stanton remembers that the light always won out. “Eventually the light would shine forth, revealing the hidden treasures that lay beneath and bringing with it a new appreciation for things previously overlooked,” she says.

The theme also refers to overcoming the tragic nature of the pandemic and finding solace in chaos. “With all the fear, anxiety and sadness, there was still immense beauty to be found; one just needed to look,” says Stanton. “It is my desire that the viewer realizes that no matter how dark a situation may be, no matter how intense the storm may appear, there is always light, hope and inspiration waiting to be discovered, whether in our natural world or from deep within.”

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East in Hendersonville. For more information, visit ArtMoBStudios.com.