Live! The Music of Asheville at the Asheville Gallery of Art

By Abbey Prevost

Asheville-based artist Natalie Ray’s featured show, Live! The Music of Asheville, will open with a reception on Friday, November 3, from 5–8 p.m. at the Asheville Gallery of Art. Ray’s collection of original paintings uses the contrasting duo of watercolor and 24-karat gold loose leaf to spotlight the vibrant local musicians of Asheville. Her choice of medium allows for the visual representation of the souls of these musicians, who bring a joyous and eccentric feeling to the city. The opening reception will feature music from The Justin Ray Quartet. The show will be on display throughout the month of November during the gallery’s opening hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

“My biggest inspiration for this show is the eclectic music scene of Asheville,” says Ray. “I love heading downtown on Friday nights and listening to street musicians.” Ray also draws inspiration from her husband, Justin, a GRAMMY-award winning trumpeter who has toured with Michael Bublé’s orchestra for nearly 20 years. Together, they enjoy participating in and supporting the local art and music scene. “I hope the viewers can enjoy and even recognize their favorite local musicians and it brings joyful feelings of nostalgia,” she says about the show. “I am very excited to bring the local music scene to paint and paper, and I hope that each painting strikes a chord with the viewer.”

The Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue #2803. For more information about Ray’s work, visit NatalieOnPaper.com. Abbey Prevost is a senior at UNC Asheville and a fall intern for The Laurel.