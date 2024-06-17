Arts Galleries

Local Artist Hosts Scavenger Hunt for Free Art

Hope Unfurled. Amanda McLenon, artist

Local artist Amanda McLenon is hosting an art scavenger hunt across Asheville beginning on Saturday, June 1. Each day of the week through Friday, June 7, McLenon will share a riddle on her social media hinting at a different local business that will be holding a piece of her art for participants to find.

McLenon, who moved to Asheville in 2022, has a background as a marine biologist and has been painting full-time for 13 years. She opened her gallery and studio space at Pink Dog Creative in July of last year. “I decided opening my own gallery after a difficult personal journey to get to the mountains is deserving of a celebration,” says the artist.

McLenon is known for her large-scale paintings of birds and has recently added more mountain imagery to her work, including bears, foxes and owls. The scavenger hunt will include a variety of smaller pieces, from original studies to framed giclée reproductions. “My goal with this Scavenger Hunt is a little cross-pollination,” says McLenon. “I want to introduce my artwork to Asheville, but I also want to connect folks with these other small businesses.”

McLenon will also be hosting a Summer Solstice Soirée at her River Arts District studio on Thursday, June 20, from 4–7 p.m. The free event will be exhibiting her new series, Reminders of the Light – Embracing the Glimmers, a collection of large-scale paintings of egrets with 23-karat gold and genuine silver leaf.

Amanda McLenon Fine Art Gallery & Studio is located at 344 Depot Street, Suite 102, Asheville. For the scavenger hunt riddles, follow McLenon on Instagram @amandamclenon or check her Facebook page, Art by Amanda McLenon. Learn more at AmandaMcLenon.com.

