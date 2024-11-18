Local Artist Picked by Global Superstar Adele for Commissioned Portrait

By Emma Castleberry

Hendersonville artist Julie Willan was recently commissioned to create a portrait of the English singer-songwriter Adele to be sold as a poster during the performer’s concert residency in Munich, Germany.

The way the commission came about was unique and serendipitous. Willan and her wife Lisa attended an Adele concert in Las Vegas in August of 2023. “We’re both huge fans of Adele and the concert was a perfect way to celebrate Lisa’s birthday that weekend,” says Willan. “I wanted to make it extra special, so I got us seats near the section where Adele would walk by during her performance of ‘When We Were Young.’”

Willan is a fumage artist who creates drawings made from the soot of a burning candle. She used her technique to create a portrait of Adele’s dog, Louie, which she handed to the artist as she passed by during the concert.

“Adele brought the drawing on stage and shared a heartfelt story about her deep love for Louie,” says Willan. “It was an incredibly touching moment, especially for anyone who’s ever loved a pet like family.”

A month later, Willan was contacted by Adele’s management team. “At first, I thought it was a prank,” she says. “But Lisa did some digging and confirmed that it was, in fact, legitimate.”

A commission of such scale is exciting for any artist, but especially so for Willan as a huge fan of Adele.

“I was beyond excited and couldn’t believe what was happening,” she says. “It felt like a dream! At the time, I had been struggling with an artist’s block—feeling unmotivated and stuck creatively. This project reignited my passion and inspired me to dive back into my art, especially portraiture.”

See Willan’s work at Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio, 51 West Main Street, Brevard. Learn more at LucyClarkGallery.com and JulieWillan.com. You can also follow the artist on Instagram @juliewillanfineart.