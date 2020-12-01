Local Cloth Presents New Exhibit, Holiday Market

Through January 8, 2021, Local Cloth, a textiles nonprofit, presents Botanical Journeys: Dyeing and Printing with Plants, an exhibit focused on natural dyers and eco-printed fiber art. Both finished and in-progress works will be on display, including unspun fiber and yarn, garments and rugs, handmade paper that has been eco-printed and made into books, and naturally dyed fabric and sewn garments. The exhibit will be held in the Front Gallery of the Refinery Creator Space, with an opening reception on Friday, December 4.

Nica Rabinowitz is an exhibiting artist. “I am an artist and educator working at the intersection of biological design, social justice, farming and textile creation, exploring handcraft from soil to soil,” she says. “My practice is rooted in the restorative properties of natural dyes and locally foraged, found and farmed materials.”

Local Cloth will also host a holiday market on Saturday, December 5, from 12–5 p.m. “All the products in this holiday market have been grown or made by our Local Cloth members,” says Joyce Tromba, vice chair of Local Cloth. Items for sale will include knitted, dyed and nuno felted accessories and soaps, refashioned clothing, naturally dyed yarn, eco-printed bags and scarves, one-of-a-kind ornaments, birch work and textile printing.

All vendor fees for the market will go towards the Local Cloth Scholarship Fund, which helps make workshops more accessible. “We established the scholarship fund to offer opportunities to everyone in our community regardless of ability to pay,” says Tromba. “Local Cloth is committed to supporting diversity and inclusivity in our organization.”

The Refinery Creator Space is located at 207 Coxe Avenue. For more information, visit LocalCloth.org.