Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio Expands

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in downtown Brevard has completed an expansion nearly doubling the square footage in which to showcase local, regional, national and internationally recognized artists in all mediums. Joined to the original gallery by an interior pass-through, the former winter office of Rock Brook Camp provides space to exhibit large-format works by the gallery’s established artists as well as represent new ones including painter Meryl Lefkovich, pastel painter Jen Starwalt, photographer Mark V‘Soske and painter Stephen Rapp.

“If someone had told me in April of 2020 that I would be expanding my gallery, I would have kindly suggested they get their head examined,” says Clark. “But with incredible support from the community, as well as customers and collectors, when the space next door unexpectedly became available I took a leap of faith.”

The added square footage provides opportunities to conduct in-person workshops in a dedicated area once health and safety restrictions are lifted. Until then, art demonstrations will be offered virtually, giving participants the ability to learn from their own homes and ask the artists leading the workshops questions in real time.

Clark represents more than a dozen artists working in media including fiber, textiles, drawing, sculpture, computer illustration, woodworking and mixed media. She works in disciplines including hand-built ceramics, one-of-a-kind jewelry, photography and writing.

“It is incredibly rewarding to be able to represent the artistic talent that this area has to offer,” says Clark. “To do this on a grander scale is something I have envisioned for quite some time and to have it finally come to fruition is an absolute honor.”

Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, Brevard. For more information, visit LucyClarkGallery.com; email Lucy@LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.577.2719.