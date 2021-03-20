Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio Hosts New Workshops

By Natasha Anderson

The expanded Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio offers a variety of in-person workshops beginning in May. Sessions are capped at six students and held in a dedicated space with double doors that open onto a courtyard.

“Before I expanded, I had to close the gallery during workshops, due to space constraints,” says Clark. “With the addition of more than 1,200 square feet, I now have the ability to increase my offerings as well as provide a safe setting with lots of fresh air in which to hold classes.”

In master oil painter William Jameson’s course, C Your Way to Better Paintings, held May 6–8, students will delve into concept, composition, color, contrast and correction through completion. Daily demonstrations and talks will take place prior to painting with the use of photographic reference materials.

“I am excited about imparting some helpful information to anyone who loves painting,” says Jameson. “I had great teachers who helped in my learning process and I continue to learn from my students with every workshop.”

Soft pastel painter Jennifer Starwalt will teach Color Without Fear June 26–27. She will assist students in overcoming fear of failure and gaining the confidence to put down bold strokes, making their paintings come to life.

“There’s magic that happens when we let go of fear and paint with the soul,” says Starwalt. “I want every artist to feel that joy.”

Additional workshops include silk dyeing, shibori dyeing and polymer clay workshops taught by Diane Kuehn; pastel and oil workshops with Cathyann Burgess; acrylic wash painting layered with graphite drawing led by Cathryn Cooper; and a handbuilt ceramics course taught by Clark.

Workshops range from one to three days in length and from beginner to accomplished in skill level. All current health and safety protocols will be observed.

“Community is very important to me,” says Clark. “I hope to provide a safe way in which to join together to create art and beauty.”

Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, in Brevard. Learn more or register for workshops at LucyClarkGallery.com. Upcoming workshops are listed on the Events page.