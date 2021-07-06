Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio Presents Sascha Frowine

The recently expanded Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio, in downtown Brevard, now represents jewelry artist Sascha Frowine. Frowine presents a carefully curated selection of one-of-a-kind gemstones set within artisan handcrafted silver settings.

“As a silversmith, Sascha has a very unique voice that includes asymmetrical settings and a design sense that is very much in keeping with her personal style,” says Clark. “She brings an aesthetic sense to the gallery that it didn’t have before.”

A maker since early childhood, Frowine strives to create beauty and celebration through jewelry designs that display a myriad of influences, including those that are mythological, multicultural, organic and whimsical. The choice and shape of the semi-precious stones, custom crafted components, handcrafted beads and found elements she uses are intuitively chosen for their color, form and balance. Her jewelry design reflects her life phases, emotions and geographical moves. A self-described free spirit, Frowine has lived in many different parts of the US and abroad, most recently moving from Mexico to Asheville.

“As I continue to reinvent myself, my art changes, evolving through love, joy, wonder, loss, rejection and trauma,” says Frowine. “It is always centering me, and, hopefully, empowering the person who wears it.”

Frowine has studied at institutions including the School of Visual Arts and The New School, both in New York City; Harvard University; and the Guilford Art Center and Wesleyan Potters, in Connecticut.

Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, in Brevard. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, Tuesday by appointment or by chance and Sunday 12–3 p.m. Learn more or shop at LucyClarkGallery.com.