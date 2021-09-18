Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio Represents Fred Mead

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio, in downtown Brevard, presents the work of glass artist Fred Mead. Mead creates both sculptural and functional pieces influenced by his spiritual interpretation of nature and often featuring the moon and stars as design motifs.

“The beauty of the surrounding area and a number of years of meditation practice have rounded out a lot of my rough edges and given me an appreciation of the beauty in art,” he says.

Over time, Mead has gone from working exclusively in cold methods including cutting, grinding and laminating, to working in warm glass fusing. He describes his approach as a direct one, using glass in its more basic form without a lot of ‘trickery.’

“One of the challenges of using glass as a medium is that it can take on so many moods and attitudes,” says Mead. “It would be easier to work with if there were fewer possibilities.”

At The Lucy Clark Gallery, one may find both his fine art sculptures and Meadart, a line of functional and decorative accessories he creates for the home. The line includes trays, coasters, candle stands, cake stands, candelabras and bowls. Most of these items are available in thick green or clear glass.

“Some of these I’ve developed and sold for years,” says Mead. “I have a lot of fun continuing to make them, so you’ll see plenty at Lucy’s gallery.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, in Brevard. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, Tuesday by appointment or by chance and Sunday 12–3 p.m. Learn more or shop at LucyClarkGallery.com.



