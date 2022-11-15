Lucy Clark Gallery to Host Jewelry Trunk Show During HeART of the Season

During Heart of Brevard’s The HeART of the Season, Lucy Clark Gallery will host a jewelry trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20. The show will feature jewelry by six artists as well as wearable art clothing from Linden Consignment.

Nancy McAninch, owner of NPM Jewelry, will have a selection of necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets all created from sterling silver and semiprecious gemstones. “All of my pieces start with luscious, colorful gemstones,” she says. “I’m drawn to their natural beauty and their shapes. Using complementary gem colors and recycled sterling silver, the piece develops into some form of personal adornment. I strive to create elegant, classic jewelry that the owner can wear with confidence.”

Sascha Frowine has been creating one-of-a-kind, handmade jewelry for more than 40 years. “I work with sterling silver and natural stones, often hand-cut by my husband, Steve Frowine, and I use traditional metalsmithing techniques including sawing, forging, texturing and soldering,” she says. “I draw my inspiration from a myriad of influences including the intricate textures and patterns found in nature and myth. I think of my jewelry as a personal Talisman for the Soul, providing joy, empowerment and celebration to the wearer.” The show will also feature jewelry by Lucy Clark, Marilyn Bailey, Sophie Lotstein and Diane Kuehn.

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.