Many Views: Inside and Out at Asheville Gallery of Art in July

For the month of July, Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight the work of Olga Michelson and Susan Voorhees in the show Many Views: Inside and Out. There will be a reception at the gallery on Friday, July 7, from 5–8 p.m. Both painters have a narrative style marked by rich color and texture, though their work is made with different media: Michelson in oil and Voorhees in pastels.

Michelson was raised in Moscow, Russia, where she studied the arts with a particular interest in classical and Impressionistic paintings. Her works include still-life, landscapes and cityscapes. “I selected my best variety of oil paintings and I am honored to be in the same show with the gorgeous art of Susan Voorhees,” she says.

Voorhees says that, while the artists’ media and techniques are different, their color palettes are very complementary, and the show’s titular theme was easy to find. “We have both been exploring interiors and exteriors as subjects for our visual storytelling,” says Voorhees. “I’m drawn to the play of light and shadows on my subjects. I love to depict sunlight on interior spaces.” Many of Voorhees’ works for this show feature the landscape of Shetland Islands, Scotland, where she recently traveled. “I was quite taken by the monochromatic atmosphere, the desolate landscape with croft house ruins and the rugged cliffs along the Atlantic Ocean and North Sea bordering both sides of these small islands,” she says.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To lear

n more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.