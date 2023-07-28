Mark Your Calendar for 8th Annual Art in Bloom

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents the 8th annual Art in Bloom on Labor Day Weekend, September 1–3. This juried art show pairs each work with an arrangement created by a floral artist.

The judges for this year’s show are sculptor Stoney Lamar and culinary artist Susan Casey. While judging, the couple will be looking for conceptually strong work that demonstrates a high level of skill. “The opportunity to view the art work through a different lens provided by the floral designer’s complementary interpretation of the work is what excites us,” says Casey. “Art in Bloom provides a fresh and inspiring way for viewers to engage with the art work. Hopefully there will be a variety of quality work submitted that will enable us to select a show that is balanced between two- and three-dimensional work.”

Lisa Shimko has had her work featured in past Art in Bloom events and will be submitting a work for consideration this year as well. “My art practice is very solitary so participating in events like Art in Bloom offers me a rare opportunity to collaborate with another artist, which is such a treat,” she says. “Since my paintings lean towards highlighting the natural world, the floral artist pairing is on point. I really enjoy seeing how the floral artists interpret the art they are matched with. It opens my eyes to the different possibilities.”

Dede Walton will be participating in this year’s Art in Bloom as a floral artist. She began studying Ikenobo ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arrangement, in 1987. In 2014 she joined the Ikenobo Ikebana Society Blue Ridge Chapter and she is currently a student of Sensei Emiko Suzuki and a teacher of Ikenobo ikebana with the Blue Ridge Community College Continuing Education Program.

“Ikebana is an expression of nature’s harmony, the richness of the human spirit and a sensitive appreciation for beauty,” she says. “This beauty exists even in the most familiar surroundings as in the weeds on vacant land we see every day as we pass by. It is a privilege to participate as a floral designer with Art in Bloom at The Gallery at Flat Rock. The experience is challenging, but always fun. My approach is an attempt to interpret the artwork rather than to try to copy it in flowers and plant materials.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. For more information and to purchase tickets to the preview party on Friday, September 1, visit GalleryFlatRock.com.