Mars Landing Galleries Opens in Downtown Mars Hill

Mars Landing Galleries, a new 6,000-square-foot exhibit space, is now open in downtown Mars Hill. The galleries provide space for works by emerging and established artists previously underrepresented in the region.

“I have met countless individuals with an impressive visual artistic talent that were not pursuing an art career for reasons that mostly boiled down to lack of opportunity,” says Mars Landing Galleries founder and director Miryam Rojas. “Becoming a gallerist has been in my sights and in my heart for the last 25 years, and I came across this space at a time in my life when I could offer an opportunity.”

Originally a roller skating rink, the building at 37 Library Street has southern maple floors and open pine-gabled ceilings. Studio spaces ranging from 200–2,800 square feet are available for rent. Artworks are curated within individual mini-galleries to showcase artists’ works for sale. In addition, a large space is dedicated to rotating exhibitions. Everything from conventional mediums to virtual reality crypto art will be featured.

“I select artists that I believe have cultivated a standout take on their medium of choice and enhanced it with both their personal signature and intention,” says Rojas.

Among current exhibits, Asheville-based artist Skip Rohde presents a series of pastel and charcoal figures that he considers a collaboration with his subjects. “Their unconscious body language provides clues to their personality, history, hopes and fears,” he says. “My job is to collect those clues into a sensitive artwork.”

Learn more at MarsLandingGalleries.com, or by calling 828.747.7267 or emailing contact@marslandinggalleries.com.