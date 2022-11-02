Mars Landing Hosts Saints of Paint Show UnEarthed

On Thursday, November 3, from 5–7 p.m., Mars Landing Galleries will host an opening reception for UnEarthed, a group show featuring work by the Saints of Paint artist group. Eighty percent of profits from the show, which runs through the end of the year, will be donated to two local nonprofits: the Appalachian Barn Alliance (ABA), which preserves rural heritage by protecting and restoring barns in the region, and Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre (SART), a nonprofit theatre company that prioritizes plays, musicals and original works that portray the culture and heritage of Southern Appalachia. “One of the founding principles of Mars Landing Galleries was strengthening community and collaboration,” says gallery owner Miryam Rojas. “When these and other cultural groups thrive, awareness is brought to other organizations doing equally amazing work in the area.”

Saints of Paint is a collective of artists and artisans whose work and practice reflects a deep appreciation for the natural environment and human and animal rights. “Our commitment is to work with not-for-profits to help raise awareness of their mission and attain their fundraising objectives by making art available to a larger audience,” says John Mac Kah, founder of the group.

Rojas is curating the show, which will include a variety of styles and media. “All of these artists share a common interest in well-executed paintings, created with technical skill and use of traditional techniques,” Kah says of the Saints of Paint. “Historically, this has fallen under the banner of what is known as Realism, which is a big umbrella, ranging from transcendental to gritty. The techniques are traditional, but the subject matter is contemporary, personal, surreal or from memory, but rendered in a way that mirrors experience.”

Mars Landing Galleries is located at 37 Library Street, Mars Hill. To learn more, visit MarsLandingGalleries.com, TheSaintsofPaint.com, AppalachianBarns.org and SARTplays.com.