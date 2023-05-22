Mica Gallery Artists Celebrate Summer with New Works

Bakersville’s Mica Gallery celebrates the season with a Kick Off to Summer Event Friday, May 26, from 5–7 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to meet members of the fine art and contemporary craft cooperative, enjoy refreshments and view new works on display, including pottery, fiber art, glasswork, turned wood and jewelry.

Robbie Bell’s newest work incorporates single and double slab platters created with sheets of clay slumped over molds to form shallow serving pieces. The double slabs are offset to achieve a layered look. Bell’s pieces are inspired by the work of former clay artist Peter Streit.

The latest pottery by Teresa Pietsch, who creates vases, mugs, platters and other functional pieces, reflects ideas of life, growth and experience. “My work is full of color and images of the plants and flowers that are popping up during spring and summer,” she says. “It follows the seasons and what I see on walks with my dogs.”

Lisa Joerling continues to sculpt happy little critters that are often shown interacting with other animals or with humans. Joerling’s whimsical animals contrast with Vicki Essig’s quiet, contemplative work, though both find their inspiration and subject matter in nature.

Essig mindfully collects stones, spent pods, blooms and other natural elements while walking through the woods, then brings them back to the studio to incorporate into the intricate weaving that forms the core of her work. “I want the viewer to notice a delicate part of nature that otherwise would be overlooked,” says Essig.

Visitors and collectors have another opportunity to interact with Mica’s artisans at the gallery or their individual studios during the Toe River Arts Studio Tour. At Bell’s studio, Speckled Dog Pottery, visitors can also see work by Susan Feagin and Shaunna Lyons, as well as some collaborations. At Joerling Studio, Lisa Joerling will be joined by her husband and fellow potter Nick Joerling and by Mica member Jean McLaughlin, who will show her woodblock and lithograph prints.

Mica is located at 37 North Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12–5 p.m. For more information, visit MicaGalleryNC.com or call 828.688.6422.