Mica Gallery Offers Beautiful Art Gifts for All This Season

With the season of giving upon us, Mica Gallery offers many options for shoppers looking to find the perfect gifts for friends and family.

For traditionalists and ornament collectors, a glass pickle ornament made by Jerry Leader is a sure bet. “There is a fabulous German American tradition of hiding a glass pickle among all the ornaments on the Christmas tree,” says Mica member Lisa Joerling. “The family member that finds the pickle gets an extra gift or good luck in the year to come.”

A one-of-a-kind mug by Teresa Pietsch makes a great choice for teachers and other hard-working folks who start their day with a cup of coffee. Pietsch’s mugs are adorned with colorful flowers including daisies, coneflowers, thistles and zinnias. She also offers tumblers, plates, bowls, boxes and other functional items.

For those who like to entertain, a decorative and functional stoneware or porcelain platter by David Ross makes a nice addition to their serveware. Ross’s pieces feature images of animals including deer, turtles, rabbits and horses in their natural settings.

People who jot down thoughts or press collected bits will appreciate a handbound journal. Vicki Essig incorporates mica, a silicate mineral that has been mined and processed for many years in the Spruce Pine mining district, into her books and journals. “This holiday season I am giving one of Vicki’s small books to a friend whose apartment is small and whose ideas are vast,” says Mica member Jean McLaughlin.

Whether it is a crocodile holding a handbound book in its toothy grin or a fish adorned with found natural objects, Petoskey stones and beach glass, Daniel Essig’s sculptures will fill a void its gift recipient didn’t know they had.

Mica Gallery is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. Learn more at MicaGalleryNC.com.