Mica Gallery Presents New Featured Artists for Fall

Mica, the cooperative fine craft gallery in downtown Bakersville, continues its monthly Featured Artist Spotlight series showcasing the work of member artists. Through October, Vicki Essig presents Bookstone, an exhibit of small hand-bound books and journals constructed with the incorporation of mica, or bookstone, a silicate mineral that has been mined and processed for hundreds of years in the Spruce Pine mining district.

“I love how my hand bound sculptural pieces and small journals represent and signify the geologic and mining history of our mountain culture,” says Essig.

In November, the gallery features work by member Teresa Pietsch, whose pottery reflects cycles of life and growth and is inspired by the colors and textures of the flora on hillsides, fields and roadsides.

Pietsch places colored clay slips over red clay bodies and fires them in a soda kiln to give earthiness, variation and richness to her finished forms.

Throughout December, clay artist Lisa Joerling exhibits earthenware inspired by three personal pleasures: gardening, outdoor walks and humor. Her pieces are rich, dark and gritty, much like the color, texture and feel of her gardening. Animals she meets on morning walks frequently become the subjects for that day’s clay work.

“Riffing off a punch line or aphorism helps me determine which animal I will choose to play the lead role,” says Joerling. “I hope my work makes others laugh or smile, much as it does for me.”

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12–5 p.m. For more information, call 828.688.6422 or visit MicaGalleryNC.com. Follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram at MicaGalleryNC.