Mica Gallery Welcomes New Penland Artist, Vicki Essig

Mica, a cooperative gallery in downtown Bakersville, welcomes Penland artist Vicki Essig as its newest member. Essig’s work incorporates found and ancient objects, fabrics and printed material into visual compositions noted for their quiet, contemplative and deliberate qualities.

“Like many artists, Vicki receives inspiration from nature,” says Mica president Simona Rosasco. “However, her expressions take a different route than much of Mica’s current work.”

Essig’s process includes incorporating items found on her daily hikes into pieces of fine handwoven cloth. Many of her compositions also feature manuscripts and texts that are nearly two centuries old. Fragments of this rag paper, with barely detectable messages, are handwoven into the silk cloth producing an intricate structure that weaves past and present.

“This ritual has led me to pursue the spirituality of art, which is presented to me every day as I thread my loom, collect a dried pod or work out a design,” says Essig. “In viewing my work, my hope is that, for at least a moment, one becomes lost in the discovery of the minute, the quiet of repetition and the beauty of nature and pattern.”

Essig’s professional career began more than two decades ago, when she studied hand weaving, textiles and design. She later became proficient at working with uncommonly fine yarns and over time slowly developed a body of work that incorporated intricate patterns with remnants of nature and fragments of old books. Having recently built a new studio in Penland, she is continuing her exploration of textiles along with paper, book arts, photography and printmaking.

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12–5 p.m. For more information call 828.688.6422 or visit MicaGalleryNC.com. Follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram at micagallerync.