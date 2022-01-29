Miniatures at American Folk Art & Framing in February

American Folk Art & Framing presents the 18th Annual Miniatures Show running Tuesday, February 1, through Wednesday, February 16. The show debuts online on February 1 at 11 a.m. and opens in the gallery on Thursday, February 3. A range of artwork will be available including paintings, pottery and woodwork, with all limited in size to 7” x 9”.

“Just in time for Valentine’s Day, these smaller works are often given as a lasting gift to someone who loves art or who has long admired the art American Folk Art represents,” says gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss.

Among the work exhibited are Ellen Langford’s paintings of the wild outdoors and the freedom it evokes. “There is much to love about a small painting:” says Weiss, “the diligence and thought poured into the imagery, the intimacy created with the careful attention that can be seen as well as felt. A miniature painting tends to be quite affordable, so new collectors can purchase original art, and experienced collectors can find an exceptional piece to tuck into an established group.”

Artist Kent Ambler has created a group of woodcut prints that also capture the region’s natural beauty. Ambler hand carves a woodblock for each color, mixes ink and then prints the blocks layer upon layer on archival paper. “Each print is unique due to the hand-printing process,” he says. “I limit the printing of the blocks to 20 or 30 images, at which point I destroy the blocks and reuse the pieces to create woodblock assemblages.”

This annual show offers warmth in the chill of winter, says Weiss. “We are so proud of the artists we represent and grateful that they embrace this show time and time again—stunning us with their creativity, individuality and abilities.”

American Folk Art & Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit AmeriFolk.com or call 828.281.2134.