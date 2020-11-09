Miya Gallery Jewelers in Virtual Guild Fair

Miya Gallery in Weaverville has four in-house jewelers, owner of all of whom will be participating in the Virtual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands from Thursday, November 12, through Sunday, November 15. Jennifer Jenkins, owner of Miya Gallery and a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild since 1983, has been making jewelry for 40 years. “My jewelry creations are one of a kind, finely crafted with attention to detail,” she says. “My rings, pendants and earrings are timeless and designed to be worn for generations.”

Jason Janow creates jewelry from found branches and tree bark that he casts into silver and gold, then pairs with river rocks, gemstones and diamonds.“There’s a very natural feel with my work; however I wouldn’t call it rustic,” he says. Janow will be doing Facebook Live demonstrations during the fair, and he will debut several new ring and bracelet designs.

Chris Van Dyke says his style revolves around balance.“Whether something is symmetrical or not, I like it to have the look of being able to balance on the head of a pin,” he says. His work has been described as “modern antique”and his artistic process is somewhat unpredictable. “In the end, I will change up designs drastically from time to time just to see what will happen for the fun of it,” he says. For the fair, he will be offering a mix of silver, yellow gold and platinum pieces with large, brightly colored gemstones.

Mary Timmer classifies her jewelry as classic with a contemporary edge. She uses sterling silver with gold accents, pearls and precious stones. For the fair, she’ll be featuring a new, hand-fabricated sterling silver watchband, made to fit the Apple Watch, as well as a variety of rings, necklaces and earrings. “My jewelry is inspired by architecture and the way light reflects, and the pieces are intended to achieve a look of simple elegance,” she says.

Miya Gallery is located at 20 North Main Street in Weaverville. For more information, visit MiyaGallery.com. Find the fair at SouthernHighlandGuild.org/CraftFair.