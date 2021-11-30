Momentum Gallery Hosts Two Winter Exhibitions, Extends Another

Momentum Gallery presents two exhibitions this winter: Nocturne and Small Works | Big Impact, with both running through February 19. Additionally, Momentum Gallery is extending the solo exhibition of oil painter Mariella Bisson, whose landscapes capture the abstract and sculptural qualities of rock faces, sheets of water and reflective pools.

Nocturne is a collection celebrating the beauty and magic of nighttime in a variety of media including paintings, photography, cyanotypes, plywood constructions, sculpture and original prints. Ron Isaacs has three pieces in the show, one of which he made specifically for Nocturne. Isaacs creates relief constructions from Finnish birch plywood that he paints with acrylics, creating work that lands somewhere between painting and sculpture. “I think visitors to the show will be intrigued by the various possibilities and interpretations of the night theme,” Isaacs says. “Without the sun, light is more limited, often coming from unexpected sources and directions. Darkness allows us rest and sleep, but it also evokes drama and mystery. It makes the familiar daytime world stranger, more dangerous, and perhaps more receptive to dreams and fantasies and our inner lives.”

Small Works | Big Impact is an annual exhibition that features smaller-scale works by both special guests and gallery artists like Greg Sand, who will have a few of his postcard collages and found-photo collages in the exhibition. “My postcard pieces are intimately-scaled at no larger than 3.5 by 5.5 inches and therefore require close examination to view,” he says. “I think visitors will love seeing just how much of an impact the amazing roster of artists at Momentum Gallery can fit into such small works of art.” Andy Farkas is another artist in the show who typically works in a small scale, creating traditional Japanese woodblock prints called moku hanga. “I like the personal nature of interacting with a small piece which encourages the viewer to come close and engage in a conversation of sorts with the work,” he says.

Momentum Gallery is located at 52 Broadway in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit MomentumGallery.com.