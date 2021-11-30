MountainScape Gallery Strives for Something Different

MountainScape Gallery, open since August in downtown Tryon, showcases handmade nature-themed work from artists across the country. The eclectic mix of pieces on exhibit includes oils on wood, metalwork, jewelry, woodwork, glass, pottery, watercolors, photography, encaustic wax and gourd art.

“I strive to offer pieces that cannot be found elsewhere in this area,” says the gallery’s owner, Brian Hockman. “Though I have work from a few local artists, most of the pieces in the gallery come from elsewhere, including California, Idaho, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Arkansas.”

Hockman has been involved in the art world for more than two decades, mainly as a nature photographer. More recently, his works have evolved to include kiln-fired glass, minor metal and wood working, epoxy resins and various mixed media. He originally opened MountainScape Gallery in conjunction with Claymates Pottery in 2009 in Dillsboro, but phased it out as the do-it-yourself studio grew. “The gallery has always been my primary objective, despite the metamorphosis it went through in the early years,” says Hockman.

Artists are selected according to a few basic principles. Hockman prefers their work to be unique, or presented in a unique manner, and nature-themed or comprising basic natural ingredients such as wood, stone and glass. And, most importantly, if he isn’t willing to display it in his own home, he won’t sell it in his gallery.

“As I strive to find unique works, it requires me to look outside the bubble of WNC,” says Hockman. “I believe the other shops and galleries in Tryon will complement what I have to offer, and hopefully vice versa.”

Gourd art by Lisa Lund is one example of the distinctive pieces on display. She uses organic materials such as pine needles, exotic dried plant matter, feathers, bones, antlers, wood and metal beads to accessorize. “Art is spiritual for me,” says Lund. “It brings me great fulfillment, which I hope is reflected in my pieces.”

Carmel Walden’s watercolor paintings also have a spiritual element, as depicting nature is a means of prayer and healing for her. Walden uses three transparent hues—red, yellow and blue—to blend her colors and leaves many areas of the paper untouched to focus on movement of light. She pairs the white spaces with dark areas to add drama and uses salt and splatter for texture. “I like to think that each painting is sent out as a blessing to someone who, like me, is trying to find a little peace in this crazy world,” she says.

According to Hockman, the exhibits in MountainScape Gallery have evoked a reaction in viewers. “In the short time that I’ve been open, I’ve had multiple requests for more information about the artists, their techniques, and even their inspiration,” he says. “I relish the opportunity to discuss what I know about them.”

MountainScape Gallery is located at 158 North Trade Street in Tryon. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Learn more at MountainScapeGallery.com.