Music Feature: Graham Sharp

Asheville’s Graham Sharp, best known as songwriter and banjo player with Steep Canyon Rangers, has released his first solo album, Truer Picture. “This project is raw, diverse and wonderful: simple in the most perfect way,” says Woody Platt, also of Steep Canyon Rangers. “It’s like a Sunday morning cup of coffee with Don Williams, a late-night tour bus ride with Terry Allen or an afternoon with John Hartford.”

Like many over the last year, Sharp found himself turning to his creative side in order to process the whole of what was happening everywhere. “I had shied away from the idea of making a solo record for several reasons, but it just seemed like the right time for taking chances and getting out of my comfort zone,” he says. “I’m so grateful to have had this time at home to refocus and reconnect. For all the challenges that COVID presented to musicians, it was a welcome pause for a weary road warrior like myself.”

Truer Picture contains songs that trace his own emotions during the long days of isolation and uncertainty, he adds, songs with titles like “Coming Back to Life,” “Come Visit My Island,” and “Bad Apple,” which he wrote after taking part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration. One of his favorites of the collection, however, “North Star,” is a song he wrote years ago. “My favorite songs capture a character and a moment with such vividness that your mind can’t help but walk around in that world and fill in every detail,” he says. “Seth Kauffman, who produced the record, just nailed the sound I had in mind for this song, and I’m so pleased with how it turned out. I hope when the listener gets to the end, they can feel like a journey has been completed and the world is all right.”

