“Natural Beauty” at Asheville Gallery of Art in September

For the month of September, Asheville Gallery of Art celebrates work from two of its member artists: Olga Michelson and Elinor Bowman. Michelson is known for her soft, ethereal landscapes while Bowman paints figurative watercolors. The dual show, Natural Beauty, runs through Wednesday, September 30, during gallery hours, 12–5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Private tours can also be arranged.

A member of the Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League, Bowman has long been painting with live models as her subject, an artistic process that was interrupted by the pandemic. “Since the pandemic, I’ve been drawn to painting flowers,” she says. “I also enjoy painting from photos of my granddaughters.” She has selected some of her favorite watercolor and ink works to be featured in Natural Beauty.

Born in Russia, Michelson received her art education in Moscow and has always been inspired to paint her surroundings. She often depicts scenes from around Asheville and Beaver Lake, with close attention to atmospheric details that add mood and emotion to her paintings. “For this very special show, I selected my most recent work, some based on reconsideration and redefining previous paintings,” she says. “I am happy to be side by side in this exhibition with Elinor Bowman’s pure, honest, unique paintings.”

For more information, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com. To arrange a private tour, email ashevillegalleryofart@gmail.com.