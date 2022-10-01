Nature’s Gems at Asheville Gallery of Art

For the month of October, Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight the work of Judy Rentner in Nature’s Gems.

Rentner is known for her rich and colorful oils, which she applies to the canvas using a palette knife. “I have always been drawn to paint with bright, rich, warm colors which our landscape reflects, and I have found that using the palette knife enables me to do that more effectively,” says Rentner. The bright colors of the autumn season lend themselves to Rentner’s signature boldness. “At the peak of the fall season in the mountains, the colors seem like shimmering precious gems: topaz, sapphire, rubies, amber,” she says. “Not that I can totally capture their beauty, but I can express in oil paint the joy these scenes create in us.”

The gallery will host a reception for Nature’s Gems on Friday, October 7, from 5–8 p.m. “Of all the seasons, fall is my favorite,” says Rentner. “To me, it represents the stage in life where we are more mature, more confident with who we are and what God intended us to be. As we approach winter, we begin to understand more clearly what is important and shed those things that aren’t.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.