New Artisans and Offerings at MCAC Holiday Sale

Since it began in 2007, the annual Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) member artist Holiday Sale has grown from a two-day event into a three-week, continually evolving seasonal highlight with sales benefitting both local artists and the MCAC. This year, the sale takes place through Friday, December 23, at The Arts Center in downtown Marshall. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This will be my fourth MCAC market and it is always a wonderful production the organization puts on for both the community and creatives,” says photographer and digital artist Roger French. “I love all the local flavors.”

In addition to photography, French will offer generative, artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted digital art at the sale. Most of this work was created over the past year and is a departure from his previous offerings.

“The images I am creating now are no longer even limited by reality,” says French. “I have honestly never been this creatively inspired.”

New to the region, fiber artist Shirley Noland Chambliss will participate in the sale for the first time. Chambliss works in two-harness weaving to create capelets from wool, silk, mohair, cashmere and other fibers. Her pieces emphasize a feeling of lineal infinity and design simplicity while highlighting color and texture.

Katherine Bender offers plant-based skin care products including herbal salves, balms, body butter and facial cream under the label of Mama Kat’s. Her products are made from medicinal plants that grow in WNC.

“Lots of plants that grow right here at our feet hold healing properties,” says Bender. “I am inspired by them as well as by the desire to bring wellness to folks near and far.”

Due to high demand for the show, this year’s participating artists are selected by a jury. All work is original and handcrafted or vintage.

The holiday sale will also feature pop-up booths from food and drink vendors during the town’s December 15 Third Thursday event and throughout the sale.

The Arts Center is located at 90 South Main Street in Marshall. To learn more about the Holiday Sale, visit MadisonCountyArts.com or call 828.649.1301.