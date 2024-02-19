New Artists Bring Paintings and Fiber Art to Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in Brevard

Three new artists have joined The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio: Carol Clay, Joyce Henneberry and Simone Wood. “There was an immediate connection when I walked in her gallery,” says Wood. “I knew that my art would be represented by an art professional who appreciates the hard work we put into our art.”

Wood works in watercolors and is known for her powerful use of white space to create vibrant works, often depictions of birds, that evoke reflection and quiet. “My art is more than just watercolor applied to the paper; it’s an emotional connection,” says Wood. “Art can be simplified with only a few images, brushstrokes and the harmonious blend of colors within the painting. There is a sense of peace that is portrayed with my avian subjects.”

Henneberry creates intricate, detailed works of art using a technique called fiber fusion. “Through a steam process, I meticulously fuse hundreds, even thousands, of small fabric pieces into a single piece,” she says. “Photographs can make my art look like a painting, but seeing it in person reveals the intricate fusion of colorful fabric pieces, providing depth and texture to each creation.” Henneberry achieves a rich palette of color by double-dyeing the cotton and batik fibers she uses in her work.

Clay’s work is abstract, bending the boundaries of color and shape, but it is informed by the atmosphere of Western North Carolina and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. She works in either acrylics or oil paint mixed with cold wax. “The mixture of oil paint and cold wax creates an interesting and textured surface on wood panels,” she says. “The finished piece is the result of building up multiple layers and using techniques to add and subtract the paint. It’s a process filled with surprises and opportunity.”

Visit The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio to see the works of these artists along with dozens of other local and regional creators in a variety of media.

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.