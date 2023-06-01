New Businesses Participate in Art After Dark in Downtown Waynesville

Downtown Waynesville’s Art After Dark gallery stroll takes place on the first Friday of each month through December. Galleries stay open until 9 p.m. and offer a variety of demonstrations, music and refreshments for the public to enjoy.

“Art After Dark has been a popular event for many years, but each year we welcome new artists and musicians into the community,” says DWC executive director Beth Gilmore.

This year, The Jeweler’s Workbench is under new ownership and is back on the stroll route after an absence that began during COVID. The shop specializes in unique handcrafted jewelry, limited-edition watches, kinetic art and artistic gifts and treasures.

Axe & Awl Leatherworks is also a new addition. The family-owned business opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Waynesville’s Depot Street in 2021. Visitors will find a selection of belts, wallets, bags and other durable goods as well as fire service equipment, pet accessories, apparel and gift items.

Learn more at DowntownWaynesville.com.