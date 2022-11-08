New Events, Programming at Embrace the Space Between

Embrace the Space Between, a safe space for women to create in Asheville’s River Arts District, offers a full schedule of pop-up events and creative programming throughout the month of November. On Thursday, November 17, at 5 p.m., world-class cellist and resilience coach Stephanie Winters leads an immersive and interactive experience weaving together solo Bach and Feldenkrais-informed movement.

“Through anxiety-inducing experiences including performing at Carnegie Hall, Stephanie has learned how to regulate the nervous system in a practical way using her music and love of music,” says Embrace the Space Between owner Heather Hanson. “She is able to share in a practical, immediate way how to reclaim that feeling of magic and bliss you have when you attend a concert or hear a beautiful melody.”

On Sunday, November 20, from 2–4 p.m. Carolyn McGee facilitates Grounding and Centering: Clarity Through Heart Connection, an experiential workshop exploring how one’s heart shows one the truth. Participants learn to use their heart as a divination tool for clarity and connection. McGee is a Reiki master/teacher, certified Angelic Life Coach utilizing Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Chakradance facilitator and author of Inspired Living: Superpowers for Health, Love and Business.

On Thursday, November 10, and Saturday, November 19, from 4–6 p.m. and Sunday, November 13, from 2–4 p.m. Hanson will facilitate expressive art practice through SoulCollage sessions. The November 10 and 19 sessions will focus on the gratitude cultivated in participants’ lives. On November 13, the focus is on releasing expectations. SoulCollage kits related to the season will also be available for purchase through November and December for those who want to engage in the practice at home. A one-on-one class via Zoom or in person is available to get participants started.

“All of these events are about helping people practically by providing hands-on, immediate techniques that support in the upcoming holiday season, a time when we all really need it,” says Hanson.

Embrace the Space Between is located at 20 Artful Way, Suite 105, in Asheville’s River Arts District. Learn more at EmbracetheSpaceBetween.com.