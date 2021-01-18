New Series at Blue Dharma Gives Back This Winter

Blue Dharma Fine Art presents The Warmth of Winter 2021, a series of prints and small paintings offered at affordable prices with a portion of proceeds to be donated to local charities. Works range in price from $26 for a 6” by 9” print to $210 for a 24-inch square print and other large sizes.

“Due to the lockdown earlier this year and other pandemic-related issues, many Asheville businesses and residents are struggling to catch up,” says Blue Dharma owner and artist Bill Bowers. “I have been sustained, so out of gratitude I am inspired to give back.”

Various styles and subject matter are represented in the works, including the surrealist prints The Queen Mother from Bowers’ Bears of Asheville series and Waterbed–Resting with the Green Man from his Blue Ridge Mountains waterfall series. His new small works, including Stillpoint, focus on mysticism and alchemy to emphasize the introspection that winter affords.

Bowers will add additional sizes and paintings through March. Donations from sale proceeds will go to individuals, families and small organizations such as local food banks.

“As an artist, I know how challenging the winter season can be,” says Bowers. “I want to donate in a way that ensures funds go to those who will truly benefit.”

Blue Dharma Fine Art is located in Grove Arcade at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 137, in Asheville. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. To learn more, call 941.301.1409 or visit BlueDharmaFineArt.com.