New Work Showing During RAD’s Second Saturday

The River Arts District (RAD) in Asheville will hold Second Saturday—with open studios, demonstrations, special sales, exhibits and more—on May 14. Most art studios are open throughout the day with some evening events planned also.

Artist Andrea Kulish of Studio A at Pink Dog Creative will demonstrate the Ukrainian art of pysanky from 12–5 p.m. while raising funds to benefit humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine. To date, Kulish has raised more than $10,000, selling out of all of the pysanky eggs she created, and plans to continue fundraising efforts for the foreseeable future. “My fundraisers for Ukraine include Stand With Ukraine stickers and t-shirts, handmade handpainted wooden items from Ukraine, pysanky from Ukraine and donated pysanky from community members around the US, with 100 percent of donations going to Ukraine,” says Kulish. “I especially enjoy giving pysanky demonstrations and explaining the wax-resist process and the meanings of the symbols.”

Also at Pink Dog Creative, an opening reception for From Sunrise to Sunset, An Eclectic Mix of Landscape Photography by Franklin Oldham will be held from 5–7 p.m. “Promotional events such as Second Saturday allow artists to reach audiences outside of their normal realm and allow art lovers to witness an intense amount of creations stemming from vastly different disciplines throughout our local art community,” Oldham says.

Longtime RAD painters Mark Bettis and Phil DeAngelo and ceramicist Michael Hofman have joined talents to present I Sensi dell’Italia (The Senses of Italy) opening on Second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Philip DeAngelo Studio in the Wedge. The exhibit was inspired by time the artists spent in Rome, Florence and Venice. The show runs through Saturday, May 21.

“One of the great joys of traveling, for me, has been the uncertainty of not knowing where I am,” says Hofman. “In other words, getting lost. In Italy, not only is it easy to get lost in the winding streets and narrow alleys but also to get lost in time.” He fell in love with the fired clay bricks dating back 2,000 years and found throughout Rome. These thinner, tile-shaped bricks became the basis for his new body of work. “When trying to find our way, we often turn to maps, which in this day and age we all carry with us at all times in our phones,” Hofman says. “To translate the markings of maps to the real world, we must look for landmarks and symbols to establish our physical location. In Italy, there are layers upon layers of symbols whether it be a cross on the hundreds of churches in Florence, the graffiti scratched into the stones of the Coliseum in Rome or the carvings on the guildhalls in the Campo Rialto Novo in Venice.”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.