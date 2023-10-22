Number 7 Arts Hosts The Splendor of It All in October

Number 7 Arts’ newest Members’ Show, The Splendor of It All, is on display through Monday, October 30. The Brevard gallery hosts several of these exhibits throughout the year to challenge its members to create new work based on a particular theme. The inspiration for this show is the colorful leaves, distinctive scents and crisp air of autumn.

“I look at The Splendor of It All as an opportunity to express my appreciation and creativity by making extra efforts in my designs and workmanship,” says woodworker Tom Sims. “Participating in the themed exhibits brings my thinking out of the box as well as supports the cooperative’s goals.”

For this show, Sims created a plant propagation vase that highlights the beautiful grain of zebrawood and functions as a vessel for plant cuttings. His other work includes boxes, furniture, lamps, clocks and collaborations with other artists’ media such as ceramic tile, glass and metal.

Fiber artist Brenda Cameron presents Turquoise Lagoon, a landscape depicted in a vividly colored framed wall hanging. In Cameron’s work, her color choices represent the spectrum of human emotions while the textures represent our need for connection, touch and warmth.

Combined, she feels these elements allow her to express joy and gratitude. Cameron also crafts wearable pieces in the form of hand-woven and dyed wraps and silk scarves.

Painter and mixed media artist Nancy Richards created the acrylic and mixed media work When the Stars Begin to Fall.

“The title is taken from an African American spiritual titled My Lord, What a Morning, and it refers to an awesome, apocalyptic time when everything is in such transition that the stars are falling from the sky,” says Richards. “For me, this painting represents a profound hope for change, a yearning for an end to racism and oppression and a deep desire for radical transformation. That is the splendor that I long for.”

Though Richards’ work varies from whimsical to serene and simple to complex, it is always meant to convey her wonder and sense of joy at both humanity and the natural world around her. She often uses alcohol inks as well as acrylics, watercolors, gouache, pastels and oils, selecting the materials that best convey the abstract or representational subject that she is depicting.

Number 7 Arts is located at 2 West Main Street in downtown Brevard. Hours are Monday–Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12–4 p.m. Learn more at Number7Arts.org.