Number 7 Arts: In the Garden

A new members’ show at Number 7 Arts, a cooperative gallery in downtown Brevard, will run through Sunday, June 5. The show, In the Garden, focuses on the beauty of spring in the WNC mountains.

“There is so much simple beauty all around us,” says participating artist Donna Huyett. “By making it the subject of a painting, it’s the artist’s way of saying ‘slow down, look at this, and enjoy the most basic wonders around us.’”

Huyett’s work for the exhibit, like many of her paintings, showcases objects that are part of her daily life. She chose to portray a daylily growing out of a rock wall and a grouping of white flowers because she loved the lightness and optimism they exuded. The play of light and shadow are a big focus in her work.

For the show, Sharyn Fogel selected Watering Can, a piece she created last summer at a girls’ camp paint-out event.

“I thought I was going to paint an old horse in the pasture, but when I came around the corner of a red barn, there was this watering can hanging on the fence,” she says. “So I brought out my painting chair, got out my paper and paint, fought off the bugs and the boiling hot sun and started drawing the little 8×8 watercolor.”

Fogel has worked with watercolors for more than 40 years, depicting WNC images of everything from misty mountains and waterfalls to old barns and Queen Anne’s Lace.

Other works in the show include an acrylic painting by Peter Chumbley, wire butterfly earrings by Sonia Arnold and a turned wood sculpture by woodworker Jim Brandon.

Number 7 Arts is located at 2 West Main Street, Brevard. Gallery hours are Monday–Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12–4 p.m. Learn more at Number7Arts.org.