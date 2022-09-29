Number 7 Arts: New Artists, Exhibits

Number 7 Arts, a cooperative gallery in downtown Brevard, welcomes two new member artists and hosts its latest members’ show Black and White, on display at the gallery through November 6.

New member Laurie Davis is a watercolor artist who relocated to Brevard from Texas where she taught workshops and exhibited in galleries locally and in New Mexico. “Watercolor has always been my first love when it comes to art,” says Davis. “It is both impulsive and strategic at the exact same moment.”

Though watercolor continues to be what she describes as her constant and playful companion, Davis also began to work with found objects during the pandemic, collecting, then arranging the items in small vintage wood boxes. “I found the monochromatic nature of textures and the warmth of the wood a welcome diversion to my everyday colorful painting,” she says.

The gallery also welcomes photographer Mark V’Soske. V’Soske began honing his photography skills in 1967, learning to develop and print black-and-white and color film in a darkroom. His work was largely focused on travel, people and landscapes until his interest shifted to still life about ten years ago. After discovering the concept of “light painting,” he dedicated himself to research, training and experimentation. “As a result, I’ve merged what I’ve learned with my vision,” says V’Soske. “Research helped me narrow down the process I now employ.”

It was the different visual quality of a light-painted object that first attracted him to this form of photography. Today, he utilizes small light sources to paint light on still life compositions while working in complete darkness to create depth, color, texture, and at times, illusions. “Light defines, hides and conceals as well as exposes what isn’t normally noticed in life, and light painting allows me to accomplish this challenge,” V’Soske says.

For the exhibit Black and White, gallery members working in a variety of mediums limit themselves to a colorless palette. The show, first held last year, was one of Number 7 Arts’ most popular shows with both artists and visitors.

“I love strong colors so the black and white show really challenges me,” says polymer and stained glass artist Cheryl Stippich. “The contrast between light and dark and all the shades in between can be quite gratifying too, though I still want to put a big streak of red through it!”

For the exhibit, Stippich created a butter knife with an intricately designed polymer handle. Other works include an intimate graphite portrait of a squirrel by Donna Huyett, a detailed pencil drawing of local flora by Mike Wurman and a sweeping vista of Italy’s Selva di Val Gardena photographed by Jack Christfield.

Number 7 Arts is located at 2 West Main Street in downtown Brevard. To learn more, visit Number7Arts.org.