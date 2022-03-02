Number 7 Arts Presents New Beginnings Exhibit

Number 7 Arts, a cooperative art gallery in Brevard, hosts its first members’ show of the year with New Beginnings, on display until Sunday, March 13. “We have a lot planned for the year, so we wanted to start with our artists’ concepts of what ‘new beginnings’ represents for them,” says member artist Chuck Evans.

Painter Carol Clay will present That Place, an abstracted landscape in acrylic on a cradled wood panel. Painting in this interpretive style on wood is a new approach for Clay, and one that she says is entirely different from painting on canvas. “Some of the settings I pass by almost daily are like old friends and this is one of those places in Brevard,” says Clay. “My hope is that my interpretation of this scene will spark a memory for viewers and remind them of their own favorite place here in the mountains.”

Jeweler Sonia Arnold will display wire-wrapped pendants created with sterling silver and natural stones, alongside coordinating earrings. “I am always striving to create new designs and to give each piece a unique flair,” says Arnold. “Those pendants in the show display the new design that has most recently evolved.”

Two paintings by Nancy Richards serve as reflections on life’s journeys, recognizing the paths we have been on during the pandemic but also celebrating and anticipating the possibilities of a new year. The Whole Story is a 20” by 26” abstract alcohol ink painting on YUPO paper. The second is an abstract acrylic painting on canvas titled Into the New. This 20” by 20” piece features vibrant colors and the twists and spirals that often appear in Richards’ alcohol ink paintings. “I hope that despite the challenges we are confronting in our world right now due to the pandemic, climate change, racism and other societal problems, we are also in a time of possibility, movement and, potentially, of great hope,” says Richards.

The gallery’s next show, From My Window runs from Saturday, March 19, through April 24.

Number 7 Arts is located at 2 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit Number7Arts.org or call 828.883.2294.