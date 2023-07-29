Oil Painting and Encaustic Works at AGA in August

Through August 31, Asheville Gallery of Art presents In a Perfect World…, featuring oil paintings by Margie Kluska and encaustic works by Kathy Goodson. The gallery will host a reception on Friday, August 4, from 5–8 p.m.

Kluska and Goodson brainstormed the show’s titular theme together. “[Kluska] and I talked about the layers we saw within our world and this led us to various views and takes on the world especially since COVID restrictions,” says Goodson. “In a Perfect World… was our response, hers more representative landscapes and mine more abstract.” Goodson discovered encaustics through another medium she works in: silk painting. “In silk painting, there is a wax technique which involves removing the wax and it is tedious,” she says. “I always wanted to be able to leave the wax in. Encaustic was the answer to this.”

Kluska uses oils to achieve subtle tones and the appearance of distance in her landscape paintings. “We are surrounded by such awesome beauty that I am compelled to capture it on canvas in an attempt to stir up inner feelings of splendor,” she says. “Kathy and I have very different styles of art, but our subjects are the same. If we had our wish, every day would be beautiful, and that beauty would erase all our fears and concerns as we gaze at the world around us. My pieces were created to reflect this sentiment.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.