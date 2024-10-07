Oil Portraits with a Twist at Woolworth Walk in October

Through the end of October, Woolworth Walk will highlight the work of artist Liz Wiesel in the FW Gallery.

Though she is a traditional oil painter, Wiesel’s portraits are anything but traditional. She anthropomorphizes animals in historical settings and clothes and the descriptions of her work are detailed, describing the personal life and interests of the character she’s created.

Some of her works are inspired by the Grimms’ Fairy Tales—The Wolf from Little Red Riding Hood makes an appearance in this show—but others are based on personal experiences and “casual eavesdropping,” says the artist. “Lucinda Hound, for example, is based on a diabolical pet that I once knew that seemed driven to ruin everything at all times in intriguing ways. She was well-loved but also the absolute worst in every way.”

Wiesel feels strongly that humor and fine art are not mutually exclusive—in fact, they can go together rather well. “Something as farcical as a rabbit wearing a dinner jacket can be moving and remind us of parts of ourselves,” she says. “I hope people remember that it is not against the rules to chuckle while in an art gallery.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville.