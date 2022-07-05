One-Year Anniversary Event Launches NFT Gallery at Mars Landing Galleries

Mars Landing Galleries will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday, July 23, from 2–8 p.m. in downtown Mars Hill. The celebration will feature the launch of a brand new NFT gallery, art demonstrations and workshops, live virtual reality painting, free NFTs, local food vendors, live music, ice cream by Meadowsweet Creamery and an art raffle benefiting the Madison County Community Housing Coalition.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a cryptographic asset that can represent a piece of art. “The NFT Gallery can provide artists with innovative opportunities to display and sell their art to any and every audience beyond the region,” says Miryam Rojas, founder and director of Mars Landing Galleries. “Also, the NFT Gallery will allow us to integrate with the burgeoning web3 communities and open doors to metaverse exhibitions for artists that are interested.” The NFT Gallery at

Mars Landing Galleries is led by virtual reality artist Alissa Christine, aka LUVRworldwide, as the NFT program director, who will be painting in virtual reality at the anniversary event.

Rojas says the gallery’s first successful year is directly correlated to “the caliber and variety of the artwork displayed” at Mars Landing Galleries. “These are local artists creating art for art’s sake, not for the traditional art market,” she says. In its first year, Mars Landing has showcased and curated the work of 28 artists, facilitated art workshops and recently hosted the opening season reception for the Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre (SART). Upcoming solo shows will highlight abstract watercolorist Celia Reigle and mixed media artist Leah Waldo and a fundraising group show with the Saints of Paint for Madison County non-profits the Appalachian Barn Alliance (ABA) and SART.

“We’d like everyone to come out and celebrate our anniversary with us and feel welcome, be inspired, and spend time with good music, great art, fabulous ice cream, artists and art lovers,” says Rojas.

Mars Landing Galleries is located at 37 Library Street, Mars Hill. For more information, visit MarsLandingGalleries.com call 828.747.7267.