OpenDoors Art Affair Hosts Look 2020: Sight Unseen

OpenDoors of Asheville will host its annual Art Affair fundraiser on Saturday, February 29, at The Venue in downtown Asheville. The event, Look 2020: Sight Unseen, presents an opportunity for art lovers to expand their collections while contributing to OpenDoors, which supports underserved students and families in an effort to break the cycle of multigenerational poverty. “This year for Art Affair: Look 2020, we make some plays on words regarding vision, focus, and those who are seen and those who are virtually unseen,” says Jen Langdon Ramming, executive director of OpenDoors of Asheville. “We want our incredible students to make the current tragic educational statistics things of the past, and reach their full potential in this new decade.”

Contemporary mixed-media artist Kenn Kotara is the featured artist for this year’s Art Affair. “Kenn has been with us since the first event 11 years ago, and he was the obvious choice for 2020 because of his artful commitment to work incorporating Braille,” says Ramming. “I feel like Art Affair recalibrates and reinvigorates OpenDoors as a community each year. There is a somewhat unspoken creed that runs through all Art Affairs—to ‘Educate, Elevate and Celebrate.’”

This year’s Art Affair has a new presenting sponsor, First Citizens Bank. Also for the first time the event has a partner art gallery: Momentum Gallery. Ramming says that gallery owners Shifra and Jordan Ahlers “have demonstrated a commitment to accessibility and provide our students and families with education and exposure to truly exceptional works of art. Art Affair was started by local artists and business owners to uplift and support local students, and that tradition continues in the new year.”

The Venue is located at 21 North Market Street in Asheville. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit OpenDoorsAsheville.org.