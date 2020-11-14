“Opening Up to Art” at Asheville Gallery of Art

For the month of November, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will be hosting Opening Up to Art, a multimember show focused on artistic exploration during this unprecedented time. Chris Bell, who joined AGA this fall as a new member, says the pandemic allowed her to “let go of what was unimportant” and go deeper into her artistic process, explore different mediums and take online classes from instructors she admires. “My work is forever heightened due to this pandemic time and I would not have predicted this,” she says. For this show, she selected her favorite alcohol ink works. “Featuring alcohol ink works at AGA is an opening up to the beauty and potential that this medium has to offer, especially in the style that I represent, which would fit best into the category of abstract realism,” she says.

Zoe Schumaker, who has been with AGA since 2017, chose to focus on the positives of forced isolation, which for her included more time outside. “Inspired by this rich life around me, I painted many small paintings, mostly birds and wildflowers,” she says. “The pandemic has reawakened my appreciation for what is right outside my door, and I am finding inspiration in the small wonders around me.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 12—5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Private tours are available by emailing AGAprivatetours@gmail.com. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.