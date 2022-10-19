Origins MakerSpace Set to Open in October on Swannanoa River Road

Artovida Collective and Tara Singh Studios have partnered to create Origins MakerSpace, a collaborative of artisan studios on Swannanoa River Road that will open in October. “Our collective vision includes a community-based design and fabrication facility, makers’ showroom, and a comfortable co-working, workshop and event space that will help to bring to life a thriving creative district in the formerly industrial area on Swannanoa River Road,” says Tarah Singh.

Singh and Troy Wiley, founder of functional art company Artovida.com, have worked on a variety of projects together in the past, including the Renaissance Engine, an entrepreneurial support system for impact artists that was the catalyst for Origins MakerSpace. Singh is a first-generation Guyanese American and majority owner of Origins MakerSpace. “I’m excited to bring my experience as an artist and creative visionary to the collective environment,” she says. “I’m focused on growing collaborations with local artists and businesses, as well as supporting a local youth arts education program, Youth Artists Empowered, by offering space and support to their newest initiative that will engage community youth in a mentorship capacity through the design, fabrication and marketing stages of artistic production. Troy’s long-term experience in connecting artists around the world through e-commerce and his successful functional art collective, Artovida, will add an additional layer of professional opportunity for creatives that want to build their brand and market their products not only in the local economy but also on a successful global platform.”

Origins is open for artists who want to tour available studio space. Both the soft opening and grand opening are expected to happen in October. For more information, visit OriginsMakerSpace.com or find Origins Makerspace on Facebook and Instagram.