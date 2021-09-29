Out of the Night at Number 7 Arts

Number 7 Arts, a cooperative gallery in downtown Brevard, presents the member show Out of the Night, on display through October 31. The themed exhibit features new work in a variety of media including paint, clay, fibers, photography, pencil and woodwork.

“We started doing these member shows last year after the monthly gallery walks were canceled,” says participating artist Carol Clay. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to come see lots of new work and see how our artists interpret each theme.”

Clay’s response to the current theme is her painting Night Owl, inspired by the sounds she hears from her back porch when owls sound off in the dark woods around her home. “The different kinds of owls each have their own voice and, to me, there’s something hauntingly beautiful about each one,” she says. “I hope that my painting is a reminder to viewers that there are always beautiful things that we don’t necessarily see, but that are always there.”

Three-dimensional artist Janet Leazenby was similarly influenced by visitors that come to her second-story deck at night to investigate the bird feeders there. She created her work Bandit using stretched slab construction with underglazes to enhance the texture. “I have caught raccoons many times trying to stretch up for a nighttime snack,” she says. “So it was a natural pick for me to create one of the little bandits in action.”

Number 7 Arts is a program of the Transylvania Community Arts Council and has been an area destination for local fine art and crafts since 1999. As a co-op, the gallery represents 30 local artists. Number 7 Arts’ final show of the season, Favorite Things, opens November 1 and runs through the end of December.

Number 7 Arts is located at 2 West Main Street in Brevard’s historic McMinn building. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12–4 pm. For more information, visit Number7Arts.org or call 828.883.2294.