Patricia Hargrove Explores The Shape of Water in Solo Exhibit at AGA

The Asheville Gallery of Art presents The Shape of Water, an exhibition of works by Patricia Hargrove running through the month of June.

The artist has experimented with a variety of different media over the course of her career, an exploration that has proven useful for a show themed around water. “I’ve used multiple mediums for this show for different effects,” says Hargrove. “Oil is a wonderful medium to blend the jewel tones of an ocean, the raindrop on a leaf or goldfish in a pond. Watercolor and pastel are beautiful for getting the watery effects of reflections. I’ve also used oil and cold wax and multimedia for an abstract approach.”

Her background in children’s portraiture also informed her work for the show. “The technical skills of painting children’s portraits are the same skills in painting water-based landscapes or abstracts,” she says. “I still move the viewer’s eyes around each painting using composition, value, hue, temperature of light and edges. Forty plus years as a portrait artist hones those skills that cross over to any painting or drawing that I choose to make.”

Hargrove hopes this body of work leaves visitors feeling energized, calmed or comforted, depending on the nature of the piece and what the viewer needs. There will be an opening reception at the gallery on Friday, June 7, from 5–7:30 p.m.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.