Penland Gallery: “Different Land/Different Sea”

Penland Gallery hosts Different Land/Different Sea, an exhibit by sculptor and jeweler Susie Ganch, on display in the John & Robyn Horn Gallery through June 20. The exhibit includes new works by Ganch, including the sound installation Drift and her signature constructions from post-consumer waste. “Susie Ganch participated in our resident artist program more than 20 years ago, and since then has been unquestionably influential in the field of craft as a maker and educator,” says Penland Gallery & Visitors Center director Kathryn Gremley.

Different Land/Different Sea is part of ongoing work exploring waste stream materials and collective habits of consumption. It includes fabricated sculptures using materials largely collected from Ganch’s local and Instagram communities.

“I appreciate relying on my community for the materials I use not only because of the implications of collective complicity but also because of the trust involved,” says Ganch. “I can’t make the work if I don’t get the materials.”

Drift is Ganch’s first installation using sound, an element chosen because of its direct link to memory and experience. The piece is composed of sounds emitted or captured from Ganch’s iPhone, creating a soundscape of noises drifting across stylized clouds in what she describes as “a soft, ceaseless auditory bombardment.”

Ganch is a first-generation American artist of Hungarian heritage. She resides in Richmond, VA, where she is an associate professor and metal arts lead for the Department of Craft/Material Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Penland Gallery & Visitors Center is located at 3135 Conley Ridge Road, in Penland. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Learn more at Penland.org.