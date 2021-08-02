Philip DeAngelo at Woolworth Walk in August

Woolworth Walk will highlight a series of new artwork by Philip DeAngelo in the FW Gallery through the month of August. “I wanted the show to have a fresh feel and not duplicate any of the pieces that we currently have in our booth or at our studio,” says DeAngelo. “As we emerge from the pandemic, I think everyone is ready for a bit of refreshing.”

DeAngelo, who has a working studio in the River Arts District, explores the order of nature in his work, playing with color, texture and symbolism. Through simple composition and the use of soft, feathered edges, his paintings have a calming effect on the viewer. “I hope you enjoy the new pieces and that they will make you smile,” he says. “Woolworth Walk is a special gem among the downtown galleries. They represent a large variety of the best of our regional artists and they work hard to make us successful. For visitors that can’t or don’t make it down to our working studio in the River Arts District, Woolworth Walk gives them a glimpse of our space.”

The FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com. DeAngelo’s studio is located at 115 Roberts Street, Asheville.