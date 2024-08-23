Photography as Art: Having ‘The Eye’ Is a Gift

By Jeff Dale

Photography is the capturing of a moment in time: balancing the light and composition to portray what the photographer visualizes from the scene in front of them. That seemingly simple statement provides a vast amount of creative expression and possibilities for the artist.

As a photographer, mostly concentrating on outdoor subjects, I have occasionally run into a mindset among gallery owners, other artists and the general public that photography is not an art form. Most people disagree with this opinion, but even to this day it still exists. The availability of phone cameras have made photographic imagery commonplace, and it’s relatively easy to create an image. Therefore, does that make a selfie an art image or not? I have also been told that the use of a machine (a camera) takes away the “artsiness” of photography. One other example is the belief that because you can reproduce a photographic image—and not an original painting or sculpture—that takes the photograph out of the realm of art.

I wholeheartedly disagree. Art is a subjective form of expression. In all of its many forms, art is essentially the personal articulation of their creativity by the artist in their chosen medium. Those that choose to share their works come under scrutiny of the general public. Personally, I admit to not understanding a lot of abstract art, in whatever form, but that does not mean it isn’t art.

I create my fine art photographic images by first viewing a scene for a photograph. I attempt to visualize—to see what the image will look like as a final product. This process includes the composition and mechanical adjustments of the camera and lens, the actual releasing of the shutter and the processing through the darkroom, whether digital or traditional. This lengthy process permits me to make adjustments along the photographic path in order to complete the visualization that I had when initially viewing the scene. Painters or sculptors make similar decisions along the way in the creation of their works of art. Sometimes, the visualization opportunity opens up in just a moment while at other times it occurs only after long, repeated observations spanning days or even weeks. This visualization process can be called “having the eye.” Whether this talent comes naturally or develops through educational training, having an eye for photography is an incredible gift to have.

By sharing this process, I hope to influence those that may not see photography as an art. In the end, to the naysayers, I have these two words to say: Ansel Adams.

