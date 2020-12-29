Pinstriping and Soaps at Woolworth Walk in January

Woolworth Walk will highlight the work of Mark Peters Pinstriping and Forage Soaps by Lisa Smith from Saturday, January 2, through Saturday, January 30. Smith’s bath and body products are deeply influenced by the Southern Appalachian landscape: she forages wildflowers, herbs and botanicals from local forests for use in her soaps. Her creations are free of synthetic fragrance, dyes, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, GMOs, petroleum and animal products and are certified vegan and cruelty-free.

Peters’ early interest in drawing was actually nurtured during the Vietnam war, during which he served in the Navy and painted the directional number systems, signs and emblems on ships. After his discharge, he started painting murals, billboards, truck lettering, show cards and gold leaf, and also learned the art of pinstriping.

Though hand-painted signs are no longer popular, Peters has become known for his pinstriping work on restored antique automobiles, street rods and motorcycles. Many of the vehicles Peters has pinstriped have won top honors and have been featured in magazines. “This is a great opportunity to introduce this craft to the general public who may not have had the opportunity to see true handpainted pinstriping up close,” he says. “I hope that visitors take the time to look closely at the intricate lines and precision it takes to do these panels. Unlike art that can be free-flowing and spontaneous, my pinstriping can take unlimited design direction, but they are very time consuming.

Woolworth Walk is at 25 Haywood Street in Asheville. For more information, visit WoolworthWalk.com.