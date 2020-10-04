Pottery and Landscapes at Woolworth This Month

Woolworth Walk will highlight local artists Ann Batton and Megan Richard in the FW Gallery for the month of October.

Richard paints with watercolors, inks and fluid acrylics, using her impressions of nature as the starting point for her works. The pieces she selected for this show are focused on her paintings from dusk to dawn. “I love the quiet peacefulness of the world in the evening, night and early morning hours,” she says. “There is something magical that happens when the sun starts to set and the first stars appear.” Richard always enjoys showing her paintings in conjunction with clay artists like Batton. “The organic shapes of pottery seem a good fit for my landscapes,” she says. “I think that both Ann’s work and mine have a whimsical quality.”

Since the pandemic, Batton has been working on a new series of pottery she calls “Art to Hold.” Each piece is handmade from porcelain and uniquely carved in a style known as sgraffito. The pieces are informed by a variety of inspirations. “I studied lines in the negative space around me and sometimes even the intricate doodles of my daughter,” she says. “I am also drawn to the cityscape scenes that contrast and blend with nature in urban and rural settings. Meg’s paintings and my sgraffito both capture wonder and vision in two uniquely different mediums.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in Asheville. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.