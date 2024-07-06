RAD Artists Display Work, Teach Skills in July

Among the more than 200 studios and galleries in Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) are many that focus on craft. Jewelry, ceramics, glass and metalwork are some of the mediums that will be on display on July 13 during Second Saturday, a monthly observance that offers artists a chance to demonstrate, exhibit and talk about their work with visitors. Many of the studios are open all day, and trolleys shuttle guests throughout the district for convenient browsing and shopping.

Among the galleries displaying work on Second Saturday in keeping with the River Arts District Artists’ (RADA’s) theme for the month—Our Landscape—are Art Garden AVL with a group exhibit opening reception from 4–6 p.m., and Santorini Art Studio with demonstrations of sculpting techniques by Dee and Bruce Santorini from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. “I love doing demonstrations,” says Dee. “I get to try new things, and people get to participate in the creation. And, oh, the wonderful people I get to meet!”

Jewelry artist Noël Yovovich of Pink Dog Creative says that Second Saturdays give the RAD the feel of a “spread-out, indoor art fair.” On Second Saturday this month, she will offer 10 percent off of any purchase, up to a discount of $200.

“Second Saturday is definitely the district’s day to shine,” says Emily Yagielo, of Burnt Toast Fused Glass. “But I make sure to tell guests that we artists have a lot to offer every day of the week.” She offers classes and workshops at beginner to intermediate skill levels. “I have a new summer class with a holiday theme where students will learn the basic fused glass tools and concepts to create a fused glass wreath,” she says. These limited summer classes will be held Monday, July 8; Thursday, July 11; Sunday, July 21; and Monday, August 12. Workshops, she adds, “can make an art experience in the RAD so much more personal and meaningful,” while helping artists, financially, continue their artistic work. She plans to offer additional dates for the wreath class in November and December.

Local Cloth’s Summer Workshop Series includes discounted, multi-session workshops covering the fiber crafts of weaving, dyeing, felting, sewing and making sandals. “Fiber enthusiasts have the chance to learn new skills and hone their existing craft,” says Local Cloth administrator Courtney LaCaria. In addition, Tour de Fleece continues its 21 days of family-friendly, fiber-centric events, group spin-ins and spinning and fiber-related classes for beginners, advanced spinners and anyone interested in learning to process their own fleece. Learn more at LocalCloth.org.

Additional Second Saturday events include the RAD Semi-Annual Sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pam Granger Gale’s Majik Studios 207; and Summer’s Embrace, an exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. of the work of artist Cynthia Llanes.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.